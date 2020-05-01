Syria state media says ammunition depot east of Homs city attacked, no casualties

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Indonesia confirmed on Friday 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while ...
Olympique Lyonnais will seek dozens of million euros in damages after they were deprived of a spot in European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the French Leagues decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid the...
National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...
The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...