Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown rules eased on May Day in South Africa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:45 IST
Lockdown rules eased on May Day in South Africa

A holiday atmosphere enlivened South Africa's streets as the May Day public holiday is also when the country has begun easing its strict lockdown. For the first time in five weeks, people were permitted to walk outside for exercise between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and thousands, with mandated facemasks and keeping distance, were out walking through the streets.

Some South Africans will be able to return to work in small batches and many businesses will resume limited operations. Many factories can resume operations in phases, starting with only a third of employees allowed to return and must abide by distancing and other guidelines. Public transport, including trains and buses, will begin operating with a restricted number of passengers. Even with the easing, South Africa's lockdown remains strict, with no sales of liquor and cigarettes permitted.

Ordinarily, South Africa marks May Day with rallies by trade unions and political parties, but these are not possible because of the lockdown regulations. “We want to take this opportunity to pay special dedication to our frontline health workers who are confronting this virus on daily basis in this difficult time,” said Jacob Khawe, secretary in Johannesburg of the ruling African National Congress party.(AP) AMS AMS

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

The Czech Republic outlined rules on Friday for cinemas, hairdressers, and other businesses to re-open on May 11 that includes food and drink ban at the movies as the country eases restrictions aimed at slowing the coronaviruss spread. Hair...

Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed - U.N.

Ozone depletion over the Arctic hit a record level in March, the biggest since 2011, but the hole has now closed, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Friday. The springtime phenomenon in the northern hemisphere was driven...

WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines

The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The shortened agenda will include items essential for governance contin...

Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for COVID-19 developed

Scientists have developed a quick, sensitive test for antibodies against the novel coronavirus in human blood that could help doctors track a persons exposure to COVID-19, as well as confirm suspected cases that tested negative by other met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020