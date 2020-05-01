Left Menu
Zimbabwe: Harare shuts down Morton Jaffary plant causing city's taps dry again

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 02-05-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Harare city's major water treatment plant, Morton Jaffary, was shut down on April 30, to fit a new pump, valve, and repair major leaks which make the city's taps dry today, according to a news report by The Herald.

Corporate and communications manager Michael Chideme issued a statement on April 30, saying there was going to be a partial shutdown of the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant from 4 pm yesterday until 6 pm today.

According to the statement, "The shutdown is to allow for the installation of a pump at Warren Control Pump Station to match the improved water delivery capacity that is now averaging 300 million liters a day."

Other outstanding work that includes the repair of leaks at Warren Control Pump Station and installation of the main delivery valve on pump number 8 at Morton Jaffray will also be done.

Harare says it needs at least US 2,3 billion dollars to address acute water shortages in the city through the construction of new dams, new water treatment plants, and refurbishing the existing infrastructure including the water distribution network.

Harare's water supplies remain erratic despite the city council's claims that volumes at its main purification plant have increased to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

The water situation has forced residents to continue queuing at community boreholes, exposing them to the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

Residents need tap water on their doorsteps to make the lockdown a success and to fight against the spread and of coronavirus.

