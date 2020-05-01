Left Menu
Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrant contempt of law, violation of court orders: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the arrest warrants for former premier Nawaz Sharif saying this act of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a contempt of law and a blatant violation of the court's orders.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the arrest warrants for former premier Nawaz Sharif saying this act of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a contempt of law and a blatant violation of the court's orders. "The Sharif family, Nawaz Sharif and PML-N have always followed the law.

Nawaz Sharif is under medical treatment for which he went on the orders of the court with all legal requirements fulfilled which proves that this act by NAB is based purely on mala fide intention," Shahbaz said in a statement, cited by Dawn, issued here on Thursday.

The opposition leader in National Assembly said: "Imran Khan is making the entire nation pay for his obsession for political vengeance and victimisation. Issuing an arrest warrant for Nawaz in a 34-year-old case is the most unashamed proof of the NAB-Niazi unholy alliance". NAB has recently issued arrest warrants for Nawaz in the land case involving Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman. Nawaz is accused of allotting the land to Rehman in violation of rules when he was chief minister of Punjab in 1986.

