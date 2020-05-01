Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Pakistan journalist found dead in Sweden

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:25 IST
Missing Pakistan journalist found dead in Sweden

A Pakistan journalist living in exile in Sweden who has been missing since March has been found dead, police said Friday. "His body was found on April 23 in the Fyris river outside Uppsala," police spokesman Jonas Eronen told AFP.

Sajid Hussain, from the troubled southwestern province of Baluchistan, was working part-time as a professor in Uppsala, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Stockholm, when he went missing on March 2. He was also the chief editor of the Baluchistan Times, an online magazine he had set up, in which he wrote about drug trafficking, forced disappearances and a long-running insurgency.

"The autopsy has dispelled some of the suspicion that he was the victim of a crime," Eronen said. The police spokesman added that while a crime could not be completely ruled out, Hussain's death could equally have been the result of an accident or a suicide.

"As long as a crime cannot be excluded, there remains the risk that his death is linked to his work as a journalist," Erik Halkjaer, head of the Swedish branch of Reporters without Borders (RSF), told AFP. According to the RSF, Hussain was last seen getting onto a train for Uppsala in Stockholm. Hussain came to Sweden in 2017 and secured political asylum in 2019.

The Pakistan foreign ministry declined to comment when asked about Hussain by AFP..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...

A K Sharma takes charge as MSME Secretary

New Delhi, May 1 PTI&#160;Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday assumed charge as Secretary in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.&#160; Prior to this appointment, Sharma was serving as Additional Secretary, Prime Ministers Office PMO...

PM reviews strategies for making India's civil aviation sector more efficient

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in a manner that flying time for travellers is reduced and airlines also save costs. That will be done in close coopera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020