Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man admits arson attack at commercial centre in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:47 IST
Indian-origin man admits arson attack at commercial centre in UK

An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty to an arson attack on a commercial centre in the city of Leicester in central England and will be sentenced for the crime at a hearing in June. Parvinder Singh, 28, admitted "arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered" when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court last week following the blaze at the Belgrave Commercial Centre in January 2019.

Businesses were destroyed in the fire leaving owners, staff and the community devastated, Leicestershire Police said. "This was a devastating incident for residents, business owners and workers in the community. Businesses were completely destroyed and it is extremely fortunate that there were no injuries in the fire. Lives could have been lost on that night because of the actions of one man," said Detective Constable Gemma Allen from the force.

"I am pleased that a guilty plea has been entered and hope this helps those affected by Singh’s actions as they continue to rebuild from the devastation that was caused that night,” she said. Singh, from the city of Nottingham in central England, was remanded into custody after entering the guilty plea on April 24 and will be sentenced on June 12.

Police had been called to the fire just after 10 pm on January 6 last year, where the fire service were also in attendance tackling the blaze. Initial enquiries involving police and fire investigators quickly determined that the fire had been started deliberately and an investigation was launched.

"While people were inside premises affected at the time of the fire being started, fortunately no-one was injured in the incident,” Leicestershire Police said. Witnesses were spoken to in the area, CCTV was analysed and public appeals were made.

CCTV obtained showed a man with a bag on some crates in the area prior to the fire. The man was then seen to crouch over before standing up and walking off – noticing a flame coming from where he had been as he left. The fire was then seen to ignite on the CCTV as the man left the area.

The image of the suspect was issued in a public appeal and through leaflets which were handed out in the area asking for information. The enquiries led to Singh being identified as the man in the CCTV and work was then carried out to locate the defendant leading to his arrest in October last year, the police said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, 10 new hotspots in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, 10 new places have been declared as hotspots.Of the nine recovered patients, four each are from Kannur and Kasargod d...

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020