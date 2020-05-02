Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelan prison riot leaves dozens dead; warden injured

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:35 IST
Venezuelan prison riot leaves dozens dead; warden injured
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A riot erupted at a prison in central Venezuela on Friday, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who suffered a knife wound, authorities said. The upheaval at the Llanos Penitentiary Center started with an inmate protest demanding that their relatives be allowed to deliver the food and then an armed confrontation broke out between inmates and guards, lawmaker María Beatriz Martínez told The Associated Press.

The National Guard officer was injured by a grenade explosion, said Martínez, who had access to an early report prepared by the town's security forces. The prison is located in the city of Guanare, 450 kilometers (280 miles) south-west of the capital of Caracas. Venezuela's minister of penitentiary services, Iris Varela, confirmed the riot, telling the local newspaper Ultimas Noticias that a group of inmates attacked officers standing guard outside the prison.

The warden was injured by at least one inmate wielding a knife, Varela said. A once-wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is gripped by a deepening political and economic crisis. Street violence is common in the nation that has had nearly 5 million residents flee in recent years as public services crumble.

Venezuela has roughly 30 prisons and 500 jails that can hold an estimated 110,000 inmates. Human rights officials say the prisons are violent and badly overcrowded, with gangs that traffic weapons and drugs in control. According to the human rights group Venezuelan Prison Observatory, the Guanare prison was built to hold 750 inmates but is jammed beyond capacity with 2,500 inmates.

A similar riot occurred a year ago in a nearby jail also in the state of Portuguese, where 29 inmates died at a police jail that housed several hundred detainees. Violence broke out when armed inmates objected to officers entering the jail.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday emphasized that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the red zone till May 17. All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the Red Zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where ther...

Tesla to extend furlough for some employees by another week - internal email

Tesla Inc told furloughed employees on Friday that they will remain out of work for at least another week, postponing a plan to resume normal operations on May 4 at its San Francisco vehicle-assembly plant, according to an internal email. F...

Ramayan sets world record, becomes most viewed entertainment program globally

Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally. The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announ...

Cancer patients may face high risk of death from COVID-19: Study

Cancer patients with COVID-19 are much more likely to die due to novel coronavirus infection than those without the malignant disease, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researcher who says the findings may help protect this vulne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020