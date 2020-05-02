Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: New York state schools, colleges to remain closed for remainder of academic year

PTI | New York | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:40 IST
Coronavirus: New York state schools, colleges to remain closed for remainder of academic year
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that schools and colleges across the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that will impact nearly 4.2 million students. "It's critical that we protect our students from this virus, and given the current circumstances we are in, we do not think it is possible to put the necessary precautions in place that would allow us to re-open schools this academic year," Cuomo said at his daily briefing on Friday.

"All schools and colleges will continue to provide distance learning, meal delivery, and child care services for the remainder of the school year," the governor said. The academic session will go till June and schools re-open around September for the next session.

The New York state school system includes 700 public school districts, 4,800 schools, 1,800 private schools, 89 the State University of New York and City University of New York campuses, and 100 private campuses for a total of 4.2 million students. Cuomo said in re-opening the schools and colleges, the authorities have to ensure that social distancing measures are practiced and that the public transportation system that ferries students to and from their homes is safe for use.

"Given the circumstances, we are in and the precautions that would have to be put in place to come up with a plan to reopen schools with all those new protocols: How do you operate a school that socially distances with masks, without gatherings, with a public transportation system that has a lower number of students on it? How would you get that plan up and running? We do not think it is possible to do that in a way that would keep our children, students, and educators safe. So, we are going to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year," he said. Cuomo is also directing all schools and colleges to create re-opening plans that re-imagine school facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These plans should consider how schools can monitor the spread of COVID-19, how to reinforce student safety, when and how to resume extracurricular activities, protocols for special student populations, steps to ensure students' mental health, alternative academic calendars, among other considerations. The schools will also be required to continue meal programs and child care services for essential workers. The state will make a decision about summer school programming by the end of May.

The governor confirmed 3,942 additional cases of a novel coronavirus, bringing New York state's total number of confirmed cases to 3,08,314. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had earlier sparred over the reopening of schools.

Last month, de Blasio had said the schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year but Cuomo had said the mayor did not get to decide when the schools would be opened. Cuomo had said reopening schools, businesses, and transportation had to be coordinated regionally because "you can't restart the economy without fully restarting schools." "Am I, as I sit here, prepared to say what we'll be doing in June? No. I do not know what we will be doing in June. Nobody knows what we will be doing in June," Cuomo had said.

New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, has been seeing a decline in the number of daily hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and fatalities. Cuomo said another 289 people died in the state from the virus, the first time the state's one-day death toll fell below 300 since March 30.

"The number of deaths, 289, is lower than it has been, but still tragic and terrible," he said. New hospitalizations for the virus remained in the mid-900s for the fourth day, a plateau that Cuomo said he found troubling.

"Right now, we're at about 1,000 new cases per day, in the 900s: 954, 933, 970, 973. That looks like the number is flattening, is plateauing at about 900, 1000 cases. That is still too high a number of new cases to have every day. Not where we were, a lot better than where we were for sure, but 1,000 new cases every day is still a very high infection rate. It's still a burden on the hospital system," he said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PM meets FM for 2nd economic stimulus package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package fo...

Delhi police cautions against rumours after migrant workers show 'travel forms'

Delhi police on Saturday cautioned migrant labourers against a fake form being circulated through the social media after several of them reached police stations in Shahdara district to deposit the filled document thinking it would streamlin...

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesnt want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket. The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on...

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020