Left Menu
Development News Edition

IS militants kill 10 in coordinated attack in Iraq

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:56 IST
IS militants kill 10 in coordinated attack in Iraq
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Islamic State militants killed at least 10 Iraqi militiamen in a coordinated assault overnight near the central city of Samarra, security officials said Saturday, adding to concerns the extremist group that once controlled large areas of the country is staging a comeback. The military and the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias allied with the government, confirmed the attack in separate statements. It was the deadliest of a series of attacks in recent weeks that come as authorities are grappling with a worsening economic crisis and trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq declared victory over IS in December 2017 after a costly three-year campaign. At its height, the group controlled around a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria, which is governed in accordance with a harsh and violent interpretation of Islamic law. In recent months, remnants of IS have exploited security gaps resulting from a territorial dispute between Iraq's central government and the autonomous Kurdish region in the north, as well as the withdrawal of U.S. forces in a planned drawdown.

Last week, a suicide bomber targeted an intelligence office in the northern city of Kirkuk, wounding at least three security forces in the first such attack in months. The PMF said six of its fighters were killed by direct fire late Friday in the village of Mekeeshfa, south of Tikrit. Another three fighters were killed by a roadside bomb as reinforcements were called in. A 10th militiaman was shot dead in the nearby village of Tal al-Dahab.

The coordinated attack occurred around 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of the capital, Baghdad.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-European championships postponed by a year - UEC

The road cycling European championships scheduled for September in the Italian province of Trentino have been postponed by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme UEC said on Saturday. Due to the difficult situatio...

Trump hopes COVID deaths will be below 100,000

President Donald Trump says hes hoping that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000. Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a horrible number. Trumps predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have ...

Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitte...

Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus

The US government was slow to understand how many coronaviruses were spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday. Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020