Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: India gets 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies from UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:19 IST
Combating COVID-19: India gets 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies from UAE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. "The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years," said Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The aid is likely to assist some 7,000 medical professionals as they work to fight the infection. "Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity," added Albanna.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tonnes of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 348,000 medical professionals in the process. India has so far recorded 37,366 cases of coronavirus, of which 26,167 are active cases.

The UAE has detected 12,481 cases with as many as 105 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation data.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's Sri Lanka tour rescheduled for January 2021 says SLC CEO

Englands two-match test series in Sri Lanka, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for January next year, Sri Lanka Cricket SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has said. England were scheduled to play tests in Gall...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020