Combating COVID-19: India gets 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies from UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. "The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years," said Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The aid is likely to assist some 7,000 medical professionals as they work to fight the infection. "Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity," added Albanna.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tonnes of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 348,000 medical professionals in the process. India has so far recorded 37,366 cases of coronavirus, of which 26,167 are active cases.

The UAE has detected 12,481 cases with as many as 105 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation data.