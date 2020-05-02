Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:32 IST
Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation
Female genital mutilation is a deeply-rooted practice in Sudan and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, where it is traditionally seen as a way of curbing female sexual desire in order to reinforce conservative behaviour. Image Credit: Twitter(@unicefchief)

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone found guilty of performing the procedure would be sentenced to up to three years in prison, according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.

The law must still be ratified by a joint meeting of the Cabinet and the sovereign council, which assumed power after last year's overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir. Female genital mutilation is a deeply-rooted practice in Sudan and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, where it is traditionally seen as a way of curbing female sexual desire in order to reinforce conservative behaviour.

A 2014 report by the U.N. children's agency estimated that 87% of Sudanese women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 have been subjected to the procedure. Most undergo an extreme form known as infibulation, which involves the removal and repositioning of the labia to narrow the vaginal opening. The government's proposal is part of a set of sweeping amendments that would abolish the death penalty for people under the age of 18 and prevent pregnant women from being imprisoned for minor crimes.

Dalia al-Roubi, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said the government hopes to convene a meeting with the sovereign council soon to ratify the law. Rajaa Nicola, a member of the sovereign council, said it has yet to be scheduled. The proposed law has been brought forward by the country's interim government, which includes four female ministers. If passed it would be an achievement for the technocratic leaders who are trying to steer Sudan toward democratic and economic reforms.

However, rights groups warn that the practice remains deeply entrenched in the conservative society and that enforcement could face obstacles. Female genital mutilation has survived in other countries that have criminalized it. It's also unclear whether the country's military leaders, who make up a majority of the sovereign council, will approve the law, which could spark a backlash by powerful Islamist groups that backed al-Bashir.

"It's a great victory for Sudanese women," said Nahid Gabrellah, director of the Seema centre for women's rights, adding that more efforts were needed to raise awareness. The U.N. children's agency also welcomed the efforts to outlaw the practice.

"This practice is not only a violation of every girl child's rights, but it also is harmful and has serious consequences for a girl's physical and mental health," said Abdullah Fadil, the agency's representative in Sudan. "We need to work very hard with the communities to help enforce this law," he said. "The intention is not to criminalize parents."

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total count 94

Six more people were found infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the infection count to 94 in the union territory on Saturday. The number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up by over three times since April 25.Of the new c...

DCPs can allow travel outside district but Pune, Mumbai no-go

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey by stranded migrant workers, pilgrims,...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 237,137 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking th...

Ensure proper arrangements for seamless movement of stranded people: Raj CM to officials

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed state government officials to ensure better coordination and proper arrangements for seamless and quick movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown. He said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020