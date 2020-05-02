Left Menu
UK unveils new domestic violence funding as COVID-19 toll hits 28,131

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:31 IST
The UK government on Saturday announced a new 76-million pounds funding to help domestic violence victims feeling trapped due to the coronavirus lockdown, as the death toll from the deadly virus climbed by 621 to hit 28,131. UK Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the new funding aimed at supporting “the most vulnerable in society” through the pandemic during the daily Downing Street briefing.

"For victims of domestic abuse, it means being trapped in a nightmare. The true evil of domestic abuse is that it leaves people, including children, living in fear in the very place they should feel most secure – inside their own home," said Jenrick. "We must be alive to the reality of what is happening in all too many homes across the country. I want us to defend the rights of those women and children, and that is what we are going to do," he said.

The new funding of 76 million pounds will go towards providing more safe spaces and accommodation for victims of abuse and the recruitment of workers for victims of sexual violence and for frontline charities supporting those in need, including virtual or phone-based services. The minister also announced that the UK’s Domestic Abuse Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament last week, will ensure that "the victims of domestic violence get the priority need status that they need to access local housing services much more easily".

"For victims of domestic abuse who are watching now at home, I want to say: You are not alone. You do not have to stay at home. You can and should leave home if you are in danger,” he added..

