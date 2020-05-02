2 of 55,537 Singapore reports 447 new cases of coronavirus, total infections reaches 17,548

An Indian national was among 447 new cases of coronavirus reported in Singapore on Saturday, taking the total infections to 17,548 and 17 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. "Saturday's confirmed cases brought the national tally to 17,548 coronavirus patients. One new death was reported and now the total lives lost is 17," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the 447 new cases, 431 are work permit holders (foreigners) residing in foreign worker dormitories, while 10 are work permit holders (foreigners) living outside the dorms, the ministry said in a statement. The Saturday's reported death was a 76-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of cancer and had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6.

He was warded at a hospital and died on May 1, 2020. The health ministry also said investigations are ongoing into the death of a 47-year old Bangladeshi national who was confirmed to have been infected by coronavirus. He died on Friday, Channel News Asia reported.

Within the local community, there were six new cases, comprising four Singapore citizens and permanent residents and two work pass holders, all being foreigners. The deadly coronavirus, which broke out in China's Hubei province, has so far infected 3,366,714 people worldwide and claimed the lives of 239,345, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Singapore also said it will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12 as part of a gradual resumption of selected activities and services amidst a decline in the coronavirus cases at the community level. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that Singapore is in a position to start the gradual easing of the strict "circuit breaker" measures.