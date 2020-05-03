Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment. Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said. Rhodes left CBS News last year. Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy. Hadid, who turned 25 last week, appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Thursday to give the news following rumors circulating for several days in the celebrity media. UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal. The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

