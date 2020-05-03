Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTM leader Arif Wazir was 18th member of family to be killed in targeted attack

With Pakistan continuing its crackdown against Pashtuns, the holy month of Ramzan, has not begun on a good note for the family of Arif Wazir, a PTM leader who died in a hospital here after sustaining bullet injuries.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 03:39 IST
PTM leader Arif Wazir was 18th member of family to be killed in targeted attack
PTM members gathered in Loralai district of Pakistan earlier this year (photo courtesy Twitter user Abdullah Mashood). Image Credit: ANI

With Pakistan continuing its crackdown against Pashtuns, the holy month of Ramzan, has not begun on a good note for the family of Arif Wazir, a PTM leader who died in a hospital here after sustaining bullet injuries. On the first Friday of the holy month, unidentified persons opened fire at Wazir near his house in Wana, the South Waziristan district of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Arif Wazir is the "18th member" of the family to be killed by 'unknown persons' - which Aurang Zeb Khan Zalmay, member PTM said are "state-sponsored militants of Pakistan". "The Pakistan military called them as 'Good Taliban' and consider them as their shadow army. Arif Wazir and his family have fought for last two decades against these militants and have burnt their safe-heavens in the tribal areas of Pakistan," said Zalmay, who lives In Heidelberg, Germany in a statement.

"Arif Wazir was an outspoken bold person and was frequently objecting the dubious role of Pakistan military in the war on terror. For criticizing the dubious role of Pakistan military, Arif Wazir was several times sent to jail where he spent a total 14 months there in the last couple of years." Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) condemned the attack in a tweet saying, "Arif Wazir is the 18th member of Ali Wazir's family to have been killed in a targeted attack. The family has sacrificed far more than most for the nation. Arif was an exceptional political activist and a young leader from South Waziristan. Heartbreaking"

According to a Dawn report, seven members of Arif Wazir's family were killed in a clash with militants near Wana in 2007. Those among dead included his father Saadullah Jan and uncle Mirza Alam. Arif Wazir, as Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) have been outspoken critics of the Pakistani military. As is well known, criticism of military in Pakistan is frowned upon and Arif Wazir's case was no different. He was released from jail on bail just about one month ago.

Pakistan, its military and its notorious intelligence agency ISI are known to use high-handed techniques to suppress any criticism and dissent. The PTM leader and his family too have been hounded. Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir, another PTM leader who was arrested last year along with Mohsin Dawar during a protest gathering in Kharqamar.

Pakistan Army has held the PTM responsible for running an anti-national agenda, whereas the party led by Manzoor Pashteen is raising the voice against the army's atrocities on the civilians in Pashtun dominated areas. Then again, this year in January, PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested.

Just a day later, Dawar was arrested with several others while protesting Pashteen's detention. Pakistan came under strident criticism for Pashteen's arrest and he was finally released on bail on January 25. PTM, a rights-based resistance movement in Pakistan, which has been critical of state policies in the tribal belt has ruffled feathers among the Pakistan military with its demand of probe into gross human rights violation conducted by the Army. It has also been vocal against the government on the issue of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Ever since it was founded in 2018, the PTM has organised regular demonstrations against Pakistan Army's heavy-handed operations in tribal regions while the military has evidently chosen to crush the movement with its all too familiar tactics. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public or work place

Rajasthan Government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place. In a notificatio...

Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross rookie contract, meaning he will eligible to become a free agent following the 2020 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ross will make 2.8 mill...

Motor racing-Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel made his esports debut on Saturday in Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. The German has some time on his hands with Formula Ones season...

Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Even in the virtual world, Secretariat stands above all. Regarded by many as the greatest race horse of all time, Secretariat charged to the front on the home stretch then held off Citation on Saturday to win the Triple Crown Showdown -- a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020