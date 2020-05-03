Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 04:05 IST
Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Even in the virtual world, Secretariat stands above all. Regarded by many as the greatest race horse of all time, Secretariat charged to the front on the home stretch then held off Citation on Saturday to win the Triple Crown Showdown -- a virtual Kentucky Derby featuring the 13 Triple Crown winners.

The real Kentucky Derby was supposed to run Saturday at Churchill Downs but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The real race is currently slated for Sept. 5. As for Saturday, Seattle Slew -- the 1977 Triple Crown winner -- took the lead out of the gate and led much of the race. As the field headed into the far turn, Seattle Slew and 1943 winner Count Fleet ran neck-and-neck, with Count Fleet briefly taking the lead heading into the final turn.

After failing to split the top two horses through the turn, Secretariat -- the 1973 Triple Crown winner who started Saturday from the third position -- followed American Pharoah (2015) and Whirlaway (1941) to the outside. After Whirlaway bumped American Pharoah and forced him further outside, Secretariat split those two and made his charge down the stretch. Citation (1948) was the only horse that could keep up with the winner over the final 1/16th, riding the rail but finishing half a length back. Seattle Slew held on for third, followed by Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah. The top five comprised the five most recent winners other than Justify (2018)

Secretariat, who capped his 1973 Crown with a legendary 31-length win at the Belmont Stakes, was the 7-2 favorite on Saturday. Citation and Whirlaway were 4-1, followed by Seattle Slew and Affirmed at 5-1. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public or work place

Rajasthan Government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place. In a notificatio...

Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross rookie contract, meaning he will eligible to become a free agent following the 2020 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ross will make 2.8 mill...

Motor racing-Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel made his esports debut on Saturday in Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. The German has some time on his hands with Formula Ones season...

Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Even in the virtual world, Secretariat stands above all. Regarded by many as the greatest race horse of all time, Secretariat charged to the front on the home stretch then held off Citation on Saturday to win the Triple Crown Showdown -- a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020