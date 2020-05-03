Bolivian Air Force plane crashes near Trinidad, 6 killed

Six people died after a Bolivian Air Force plane crashed near Trinidad during a humanitarian mission to repatriate Spanish nationals. All six people on board died, the country's air force said, revealing the names of the victims.

"[On] May 2, at about 1:42 p.m. [17:42 GMT], a Beechcraft Baron B-55 aircraft with the tail number FAB-051 crashed while transporting Spanish nationals for repatriation as part of a humanitarian air mission en route from Trinidad to Santa Cruz," the Air Force wrote on Twitter late on Saturday. The Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board is set to provide a report on the causes of the accident within eight days. (ANI)