Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangkok's parks reopen as coronavirus restrictions eased

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST
Bangkok's parks reopen as coronavirus restrictions eased

Residents of Thailand's capital enjoyed the city's parks, booked haircuts and stocked up on beer and other alcoholic drinks Sunday as they enjoyed their first day of eased restrictions that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The top perk in Bangkok, a city famous for its eateries, may have been the reopening of restaurants. But it was not clear how many were actually serving seated customers again, since strict guidelines will make it hard for many of them to turn a profit.

Restaurants have to keep their customers at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart and practice a wide range of sanitary measures, beginning with taking the temperature of customers and staff, and circulating fresh air. Small restaurants that could fit 20 people before might be able to seat eight to 10 under the rules. Restaurants had been limited to takeout and delivery services since mid-March.

There was also a partial lifting on the sale of alcoholic drinks that will allow takeaway purchases, even while bars remain closed. A nationwide ban had taken effect on April 10 and expired at the end of April, but provinces including Bangkok can reinstate a ban anytime. When the ban was originally announced with just a few hours of notice, there was a rush to liquor stores and other sellers. With the lifting of the ban on Sunday, buyers could be seen piling cases of beer inside cars outside a supermarket.

City dwellers seeking some fresh air and a chance to stretch their legs flocked to Lumpini Park in central Bangkok, where they lined up to be checked for face masks and have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter. Runners and walkers, singly and in pairs, filled the park's pathways but kept their distance from each other. Team sports and use of the park's exercise equipment is still not allowed.

Park guards blew whistles to break up any gatherings of more than a handful of people, whether they were running or picnicking. Barbers and hairdressers around the city were also back in action, and also under rules to ensure social distancing. They appeared to be doing good business as they advised would-be customers to book appointments for the following day.

Thai health authorities reported three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,969, including 54 deaths. There have been single-digit increases in new cases for more than a week, leading to optimism that the country has the rate of transmission under control..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Desert or sea: Virus traps migrants in mid-route danger zone

Thousands of desperate migrants are trapped in limbo and even at the risk of death without food, water, or shelter in scorching deserts and at sea, as governments close off borders and ports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have been...

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the C...

Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville

The Premier League and its clubs are frightened to death about publicly backing the resumption of the season as they do not want to be held liable if someone dies because of the coronavirus, television pundit Gary Neville said on Sunday. Pr...

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed dies at 84

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed passed away at his residence at the age of 84, today.Prof Nisar Ahmed was a Padma Shri awardee and a recognised poet of Karnataka. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020