Singapore reports 657 new cases of coronavirus; total number rises to 18,205: Ministry

Singapore on Sunday reported 657 new cases of coronavirus and one new death, taking the total infections to 18,205 with 18 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. Out of the new cases, 626 are work permit holders residing in dormitories, 18 are work permit holders living outside dormitories and three are work pass holders (all foreigners).

"The number of cases amongst migrant workers has been fluctuating in recent days due to clearance of backlogged cases by one laboratory," the ministry said in a statement. The Ministry said the new death reported on Sunday was of an 86-year-old Singaporean woman.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on April 27, and had a history of diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, it said. Singapore has now recorded 18 death linked to the coronavirus. Twenty-two of the 1,630 confirmed cases still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry said 15,149 cases are in community isolation facilities. Sixty-one cases have been discharged from hospital and isolation facilities on Sunday, taking the total to 1,408 who have recovered.