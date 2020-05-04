Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: NBCUniversal weights layoffs at media and 'The Mountian' Bjornson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: NBCUniversal weights layoffs at media and 'The Mountian' Bjornson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NBCUniversal weighs layoffs at media, entertainment units: WSJ

Comcast Corp owned NBCUniversal is evaluating a significant reduction of staff across its portfolio of media and entertainment properties as part of a cost-cutting effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Discussions began this week regarding cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, according to the report.

Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuelas government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by terrorist mercenaries who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, which opposition leaders dismissed as a staged incident.President Nicolas...

Standings tighten in Road to Rio - Europe

The middle of the Group B standings of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe tournament tightened up on Sunday, as mousesports and Copenhagen Flames each won to close out Week 2. As a result, the four teams mousesports beat G2 Esports and CPHF t...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020