Entertainment News Roundup: NBCUniversal weights layoffs at media and 'The Mountian' Bjornson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NBCUniversal weighs layoffs at media, entertainment units: WSJ

Comcast Corp owned NBCUniversal is evaluating a significant reduction of staff across its portfolio of media and entertainment properties as part of a cost-cutting effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Discussions began this week regarding cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, according to the report.

Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.