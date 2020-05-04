Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodacom launches commercial 5G mobile network in South Africa

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST
Vodacom launches commercial 5G mobile network in South Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Monday it had switched on Africa's first live 5G mobile network in three cities in South Africa, with further rollouts planned in other parts of the country.

Vodacom was recently assigned a temporary additional spectrum by South Africa's telecoms regulator for the duration of a national state of disaster to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has been used to fast track its 5G launch, the company said in a statement. Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in February Vodacom expected to offer 5G mobile services in South Africa this year by using a network being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom.

The deployment of 5G will help Vodacom manage the 40% increase in mobile network traffic and the 250% increase in fixed traffic experienced during the five-week-long coronavirus lockdown, it said. The lockdown has resulted in a spike in online activity, from video conferencing to streaming movies.

The three cities are Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, Vodacom said, adding the 5G network would support both mobile and fixed wireless services. "Vodacom's 5G launch in South Africa comes at an important time as it will help us improve our network efficiency during the COVID-19 national state of disaster," Joosub said.

"This is largely due to the allocation of temporary spectrum by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) which has already mitigated the network congestion we have experienced since the start of the lockdown period." Fifth Generation (5G) spectrum is largely unassigned in South Africa. The regulator, ICASA, has said it will auction additional spectrum, including the highly sought after 5G spectrum, by the end of the year.

Vodacom expects to expand its 5G rollout as more 5G enabled smartphones, Wi-Fi, and fixed wireless access routers become available. The company is currently selling the LG V50 5G smartphone and Huawei 5G CPE PRO fixed wireless router.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar mayor, others advised home quarantine after corporator's brother tests positive

The entire top brass of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, including the mayor, have been asked to go on home quarantine after the brother of a corporator tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday. The corporator had ...

3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.&#160; The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, they sa...

Ceat partially resumes manufacturing operations at its plants

Tyre maker Ceat on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and GujaratWith government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its pla...

Global container trade may face major disruption due to COVID-19: Report

Global container trade may experience major disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, as the crisis has impacted major economies around the world, Crisil Research said on Monday. It said container lanes that account for about 40 per share in twe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020