Left Menu
Development News Edition

National traumas familiar for virus-hit, unscathed countries

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:40 IST
National traumas familiar for virus-hit, unscathed countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

National traumas or major political convulsions have been familiar and bloodied territory in the latter 20th and early 21st centuries for some of the countries currently ravaged by the coronavirus. Whether by long and brutal wars, invasions, civil wars, revolutions, terror attacks, assassinations of leaders and anti-mafia judges, or natural disasters, distress has often shaped nations psyches. So it is for — among others — the United States, China, Iran, Italy, Spain, France, Britain, and India.

There are also nations that have suffered disproportionately in recent decades, with death tolls in the tens or hundreds of thousands, who have been relatively unscathed by the pandemic — such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq or Bosnia. Dealing with the aftermath of the human devastation wrought by the virus will be another seismic chapter in some painful national journeys. In many places, the numbers tell the story; in others, upheaval or single deaths altered national trajectories forever.

Perhaps nothing is quite as ruinous as war in all its forms. For the United States, the enduring wound of the Vietnam War tore apart the nation. The US' coronavirus death toll last week surpassed the 58,220 American service members killed in Vietnam, which suffered over 1 million civilian and military deaths. Vietnam has reported no virus deaths and fewer than 300 infections. Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s — an anti-intellectual purge — caused the deaths of up to 2 million and affected all parts of Chinese society, setting the nation back years. Today, Beijing has been both lauded for its initial lockdown and denounced for not acting quickly enough by not warning the public during the earliest days.

The Iran-Iraq war launched by Iraq's Saddam Hussein after the Iranian revolution resulted in around 500,000 dead and the decimation of a generation in both countries. The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and its spinoff internal conflicts, including the rise and fall of the murderous Islamic State group, have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives on all sides. Now, Iran is one of the nations hit hardest by the outbreak, with more than 6,200 reported dead. Iraq's woes are more focused on the loss of oil revenue.

Such protests, against a corrupt political class and a financial inferno, have ignited again this week in Lebanon as lockdown restrictions loosen. A relatively low two dozen virus deaths mean the country may have avoided cataclysm so far, but the greater fear is national meltdown. The tiny nation lived through a 1975-1990 civil war that killed more than 100,000 people and featured Israeli invasions, bombardment, political assassinations, and occupation during and after that period. Syria was also an occupying force, some years later imploding into a civil war of its own with around half a million killed.

Damascus has reported few virus deaths. But there are concerns from the U.N. that ''tragedy beckons,'' particularly in crowded, rebel-held Idlib. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks took terror to a level previously unseen — in terms of deaths, shock value, and the reverberations that followed in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and beyond.

Just under 3,000 people perished in the attacks. New York City, one of the world's worst virus hotspots, has many thousands more deaths than those killed in and around the twin towers. Bali, Madrid, London, Paris, Brussels, and Mumbai were all targeted in extremist attacks in the years that followed, not to mention countless attacks in Syrian, Iraqi, Pakistani, and Afghan cities. The deaths in each attack, from scores to hundreds, left indelible marks.

The 1960s in America saw the lives of two Kennedys, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X snuffed out by assassins. In India, where infections are still rising daily and a lockdown has taken a punishing toll on the impoverished, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was slain in 1984; her son Rajiv, a former premier, met the same fate in 1991. In neighboring Pakistan, where the country this weekend reported its biggest one-day spikes in new infections, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 at a political rally as she sought a third term as premier after returning from exile.

Italy has the second-highest outbreak fatalities after the US, and failures unleashed a trail of death in Lombardy. The vulnerable generation suffering the worst of Italy's contagion has painful memories of the Marxist Red Brigade group kidnapping and killing former prime minister Aldo Moro during the ''Years of Lead'' in the 1970s.

National trauma was palpable after the mafia assassinated two judges and prosecuting magistrates Giovanni Falcone and then Paolo Borsellino in Palermo, Sicily within two months of each other in 1992. Italy was shocked into confronting the mafia in all-out struggle. But the state never won that battle and the mafia profits today in the time of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish FA agrees to clubs' request to play Copa final with spectators

The Spanish soccer association RFEF has said it will grant the request of Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to reschedule the postponed Copa del Rey final for when the coronavirus is no longer a threat so the match can be played with specta...

Karnataka plans to maintain Health Register of all citizens

The Karnataka government is planning to maintain a health database of its citizens in the backdrop of experience gained from the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. A Health Register will be maintained t...

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...

US warns China of very significant consequences for not honouring trade deal

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday warned China of very significant consequences for not honouring the trade deal signed between the two countries early this year. I have every reason to expect that they honour this agreement. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020