Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography; Alaska newspaper takes public service award

The Anchorage Daily News won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism in collaboration with the investigative site ProPublica, while the photography staff of Reuters won the breaking news photography award for documenting last year's violent protests in Hong Kong.

The Pulitzer Prizes, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will. Monday's announcement had been postponed for two weeks because some journalists on the Pulitzer board are covering the coronavirus pandemic and needed additional time to evaluate the entries.