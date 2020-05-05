Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers complete purchase of Forum

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 08:07 IST
Clippers complete purchase of Forum

Steve Ballmer finalized his $400 million purchase of the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, allowing Los Angeles Clippers to move closer to building their new arena in the neighborhood. CAPSS LLC, formed recently by Clippers owner Ballmer, bought the Los Angeles Lakers' former home from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

MSG, wich also owns the New York Knicks, and the Clippers had been engaged in lengthy litigation over the latter's plans to construct another NBA venue in the area. While the Clippers intend to build an 18,000-seat arena at a cost of more than $1 billion, they will retain the slightly smaller Forum as a music-only venue. The newly formed Forum Entertainment LLC will run the Fourm.

"We are excited to welcome The Forum to our family," Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said in a press release. "The talented team at The Forum has created a world-class live entertainment venue, and we are committed to building upon that reputation. "Having The Forum just a short distance from the L.A. Clippers' new arena will give us the opportunity to provide the City of Inglewood with a number of benefits, including a collaborative approach to managing traffic and community activities."

The new Clippers arena is slated to be built directly across from SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers that is scheduled to open later this year. The area once was home to the Lakers and the NHL's Kings at The Forum along with the now-closed Hollywood Park thoroughbred racetrack, but it hasn't hosted major sports in two decades.

Ballmer, 64, purchased the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014. The former Microsoft CEO is the NBA's richest owner with a $66.6 billion net worth, according to Forbes, far ahead of the second-richest person on the list, Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai ($11.5 billion). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 Million children displaced due to conflict and violence in 2019: UN report

A new UN report finds that some 19 million children were displaced within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019, more than in any other year, making them among the most vulnerable to the global spread of COVID-19. Accordi...

Soccer-Brazilian footballers call on officials to put health first

Brazilian footballers took a rare united stance on Monday when they produced a video calling on authorities to put health at the top of the agenda when deciding whether or not to return to action following the coronavirus pandemic. The play...

Salvadorans in government confinement protest coronavirus handling

At least 300 people held in two centers set up by the Salvadoran government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus protested on Monday, demanding to be released and given the results of their tests.El Salvador holds people accused of v...

Discovery of 'Murder Hornet' in U.S. Pacific Northwest worries agriculture officials

Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the murder hornet, have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020