Left Menu
Development News Edition

'dennis' to continue stand-in role with Apeks

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:20 IST
'dennis' to continue stand-in role with Apeks
Image Credit: Flickr

Dennis "dennis" Edman will continue his stand-in role with Apeks' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in the Home Sweet Home Cup 3 and in BLAST Rising, the Norwegian organization announced. Apeks added that dennis, 29, will remain with the team for up to two more weeks.

The Swede began his stint with Apeks during the Elisa Invitational, a tournament in which the team fell to ENCE in the semifinals. Apeks is competing against Virtus.pro, AVEZ and Sprout in Group A of the Home Sweet Home Cup 3. The team is also set to begin BLAST's Rising versus Group C representatives FATE, Japaleno and Movistar Riders.

The following members comprise Apeks' roster for the two tournaments: Ole "Marcelious" Kristian Langan, Erik "truth" Hansen Dyrnes, Kristian "akez" Kornbakk, Sander "Grusarn" Iversen and dennis. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBS to pair Davis, Eagle on No. 2 NFL team

Charles Davis is replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts as the analyst on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team at CBS. The network announced his hiring on Tuesday. Davis will team with play-by-plan man Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Was...

Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire stateLast month, even before...

33-year-old policewoman found dead; husband, also a cop, suspect

A 33-year-old policewoman was allegedly killed by her husband, also a police official, and her body was found from inside a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colony on Tuesday morning, police said. The woman constable was posted in Outer-North dist...

Cycling-New Paris-Roubaix race boosts women's cycling

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cycling calendar but female riders were able to celebrate the addition of a new race in 2020 when the International Cycling Union UCI unveiled its revised schedule on Tuesday.The first edition of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020