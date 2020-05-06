Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six North American League

The Rainbow Six North American League is replacing the Rainbow Six Pro League, organizer Ubisoft announced. The league begins next month and will be divided into the United States and Canada regions, Ubisoft said Monday.

Ubisoft also is adding the online North American Challenger League to give teams a chance to move into the pro tier. The U.S. division of the Rainbow Six North American League will have eight teams competing in an offline league based in Las Vegas. The Canada division will have four teams playing online.

The league seasons are set to run from March through the following February, culminating with the Six Invitational global championship. The full season will have three five-week stages, and each stage will lead to a major featuring 16 teams from throughout the world. Because of the delayed start to the season, the competition in 2020 will include just two stages and two global majors.

The U.S. division will consist of the following teams: Spacestation Gaming, TSM, DarkZero Esports, eUnited, Tempo Storm, Susquehanna Soniqs, Disrupt Gaming, and Oxygen Esports. The Canada Division will hold an open qualifier May 30-31 to determine which four teams start the 2020 season.

All matches in both divisions will be best-of-three competitions.