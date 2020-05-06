Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six North American League

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:32 IST
Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six North American League
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rainbow Six North American League is replacing the Rainbow Six Pro League, organizer Ubisoft announced. The league begins next month and will be divided into the United States and Canada regions, Ubisoft said Monday.

Ubisoft also is adding the online North American Challenger League to give teams a chance to move into the pro tier. The U.S. division of the Rainbow Six North American League will have eight teams competing in an offline league based in Las Vegas. The Canada division will have four teams playing online.

The league seasons are set to run from March through the following February, culminating with the Six Invitational global championship. The full season will have three five-week stages, and each stage will lead to a major featuring 16 teams from throughout the world. Because of the delayed start to the season, the competition in 2020 will include just two stages and two global majors.

The U.S. division will consist of the following teams: Spacestation Gaming, TSM, DarkZero Esports, eUnited, Tempo Storm, Susquehanna Soniqs, Disrupt Gaming, and Oxygen Esports. The Canada Division will hold an open qualifier May 30-31 to determine which four teams start the 2020 season.

All matches in both divisions will be best-of-three competitions.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: UK overtakes Italy, highest COVID death toll; U.S. sends Mexico planeload of ventilators to fight COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK overtakes Italy with Europes highest official coronavirus death tollThe United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe,...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020