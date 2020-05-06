Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump admin officials ignored COVID-19 warnings, alleges fired American scientist

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:37 IST
Trump admin officials ignored COVID-19 warnings, alleges fired American scientist

Top health officials of the Trump administration repeatedly warned the multiple warnings with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, including the alleged poor quality of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine from India and Pakistan, a fired American scientist has said in a whistleblower complaint. In a complaint filed on Tuesday before the US Office of Special Counsel, which oversees protection of whistleblowers, Rick Bright alleged that top officials of the Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly ignored his messages and that of others with regard to personal protective equipment and medicines like hydroxychloroquine in particular.

When fired, Bright was head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a research agency within the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department. He reported directly to Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of preparedness and response at the US Department of Health and Human Services. "Dr Bright remained extremely concerned about the drug's importation from Pakistan and India because the FDA had not inspected the drugs or the factory that produced them," the complaint said.

"In Dr Bright's experience, drugs from uninspected factories can be contaminated or dosed improperly, and this could obviously be dangerous to those who took the medication. Apparently unconcerned about this known danger, Dr Kadlec and others in the administration sought to 'flood' the marketplace with these drugs," it alleged. The Trump administration has imported nearly five crore units of the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which in March had received Emergency Use Authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Trump administration, the complaint said, was not interested in hearing from Bright and his department or subject matter experts. "Dr Bright and his team had apparently spent all their political capital in their effort to limit chloroquine and rushing into a potentially dangerous situation and that there was no one to help stop the push to 'flood' the country with this unproven and potentially dangerous drug," the complaint said.

"He concluded that his only remaining avenue was to share his concerns with the journalist who understood the specific issue and risks associated with these drugs and who had already gathered substantial information from multiple sources," it added. The complaint alleged that HHS Secretary Alex Azar's directive to secure a Nationwide Expanded Access IND protocol for chloroquine, based on scant scientific evidence and on such a short time-frame, sent Bright and his colleagues scrambling.

Within the hour, Bright had called a meeting of Dr Linda Lambert, Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert Walker, Director of Regulatory and Quality Affairs Dr Tremel Faison, and Drs Johnson, Disbrow and Houchens to discuss the directive. The group expressed serious concerns about a Nationwide Expanded Access IND protocol for chloroquine given the lack of clinical data available about its therapeutic benefits and concerns about its potential safety risks, especially if administered without close physician supervision, it said.

Bright and his FDA colleagues were also concerned about the quality and potential toxicity of the chloroquine supplies produced and shipped in from facilities in India and Pakistan that were not approved by the FDA and therefore, not approved to be used in the US marketplace. The HHS clinical and regulatory expert teams worked frantically for 48 hours without sleep to come up with a plan that would ensure the greatest level of safety for people who received this drug.

They discussed narrower options for the rollout, including a small pilot study, and established an inter-agency working group of clinical and regulatory experts to determine the safest way to make the unproven drug available without causing harm to the American public, the complaint said. When fired earlier, Bright alleged that he was ousted because of his "insistence" that the government spend funds on "safe and scientifically-vetted solutions" to address the coronavirus crisis and not on "drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit".

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020