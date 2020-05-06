Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan apex court's decision to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan is illegal, unconstitutional, say activists

Political activists from Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have termed the decision of the Pakistan Supreme Court to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and form an interim government there as illegal and unconstitutional.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:07 IST
Pakistan apex court's decision to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan is illegal, unconstitutional, say activists
Senge H. Sering, the President of Institute for Gilgit Baltistan Studies. Image Credit: ANI

Political activists from Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have termed the decision of the Pakistan Supreme Court to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and form an interim government there as illegal and unconstitutional. A seven-member larger bench of The Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday (April 30) allowed accepted the plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government to amend the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 to conduct the general elections in September as well as setting up a caretaker government during the interregnum period.

Gilgit Baltistan government is presently headed by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman of PML (N). Reacting strongly in Supreme Court's decision, Senge H. Sering, the President of Institute for Gilgit Baltistan Studies told ANI, "The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made an illegal ruling in the context of occupied Gilgit Baltistan since it is not a constitutional part of the country. Pakistan is an occupier and must withdraw from Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Baltistan."

He added, "The United Nations had asked Pakistan to establish local authority in Gilgit in 1947. UN asked Pakistan to refrain from a material change in the occupied territory. The presence of Pakistan's troops in Gilgit Baltistan constitutes material change". "No referendum on political future Gilgit Baltistan can be valid until all Pakistani nationals leave", said the activist.

Sajjad Raja, Chairman of The National Equality Party JKGBL said that no Pakistani court has the power to allow the central government to interfere in the internal affairs of Gilgit Baltistan. "Gilgit Baltistan has a Legislative Assembly and a government, and the people of Gilgit Baltistan have the sole right to decide when and how they should hold elections and form an interim government. No government or court of Pakistan has the constitutional and legal right to take any decision in the affairs of Gilgit Baltistan", he told ANI.

Inside the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of Pakistan told the court that there is an Election Commission in Gilgit Baltistan, then there is no justification for interfering in the electoral process in Gilgit Baltistan. Sajjad Raja said that in the light of its previous decisions, the Pakistani Supreme Court should have issued instructions to the Pakistani government not to interfere in areas that are not constitutionally part of Pakistan. But as the Pakistani courts are not independent, so no justice or fair constitutional or legal decisions can be expected from these Pakistani courts.

Professor Sajjad Raja said that Gilgit Baltistan is a part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and is a disputed region. The areas of Gilgit Baltistan are not a constitutional part of Pakistan and the jurisdiction of the courts of Pakistan is not constitutionally applicable to Gilgit Baltistan. Gilgit Baltistan is illegally occupied by Pakistan and the United Nations has proposed to form a completely independent government in its affairs until the future of Gilgit Baltistan is decided, which Pakistan has never recognized.

Raja said that all the Acts and Orders issued by the Government of Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, 2019 and Election Act 2017 are unconstitutional and illegal. Neither the President of Pakistan nor any other institution has the constitutional authority to make administrative and constitutional decisions for Gilgit Baltistan. "When the courts of Pakistan have legally declared that Gilgit Baltistan is not part of Pakistan, it is illegal and unconstitutional for the federal government of Pakistan to take the administrative and constitutional matters of Gilgit Baltistan back to the Pakistani Supreme Court. And it is a malicious act.", said the activist.

Raja said that the fact is that under the guise of present Supreme Court decision, the Pakistani government wants to directly intervene into Gilgit Baltistan to establish a puppet government of its own in Gilgit Baltistan which is completely under the control of the federal government of Pakistan. "The aim is to take all decisions at will by crushing the voices of the people from within Gilgit Baltistan.", he said. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a journalist from PoK said, "Pakistan Supreme Court under the pressure from Pakistan Army has ordered the Imran Khan-led federal government to conduct elections in G-B. This is because they want to get rid of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government & replace it with the PTI government to have control over Gilgit Baltistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed. ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020