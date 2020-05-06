Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, Tunisia urge UN council to adopt COVID-19 resolution

PTI | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:16 IST
France, Tunisia urge UN council to adopt COVID-19 resolution
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

France and Tunisia urged the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in major conflicts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of contentious negotiations that have paralyzed the United Nations' most powerful body. France, one of five veto-wielding permanent council members, and Tunisia, one of 10 elected members, melded their rival resolutions in hopes of winning approval for the first council resolution since COVID-19 started circling the globe. But diplomats say a vote has been held up primarily over a dispute between the United States and China on including a reference to the World Health Organization.

President Donald Trump suspended funding to WHO in early April, accusing the U.N. health agency of failing to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China, saying it "must be held accountable,'' and accusing WHO of parroting Beijing. China strongly supports WHO and is insisting that its role in calling for global action on COVID-19 be included in any resolution, diplomats say, while the U.S. insists on a reference to "transparency" on COVID-19 and no mention of the WHO.

Ambassadors from the 15 council nations met privately Tuesday on the French-Tunisian draft resolution and France's U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said later it was "a good discussion." "France and Tunisia are working hard on it, things are moving forward," he said. "The Security Council must act now." Tunisia's U.N. Ambassador Kais Kabtani told several journalists that the two countries are working "very hard to present a final package deal" and are relying "on the spirit of compromise from the council members." At the meeting, he said, "Tunisia highlighted the urgency of concluding the ongoing consultations process on the draft resolution on COVID-19 in the next few days" "It's a moment of truth for the United Nations and the multilateral system which faces the most difficult crisis the UN has been confronted with since World War II," Kabtani said. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved two resolutions on COVID-19 in April.

One recognizes "the unprecedented effects" of the pandemic and calls for "intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat" the new coronavirus. The other urges global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing, and access to medicine, vaccines and medical equipment to confront the pandemic. General Assembly resolutions reflect the opinion of governments around the world but are not legally binding. By contrast, Security Council resolutions are legally binding.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for a cease-fire to all global conflicts on March 23 to tackle COVID-19, told reporters last Thursday: "It is my hope the Security Council will be able to find unity and adopt decisions that can help to make cease-fires meaningful and real." The draft French-Tunisian resolution demands an immediate cease-fire in major conflicts that are on the Security Council agenda from Syria and Yemen to Libya, South Sudan and Congo, and calls for all parties to armed conflicts "to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days" to deliver aid. The draft, obtained by The Associated Press, states that these measures do not apply to military operations against the Islamic State and al-Qaida extremist groups and their affiliates.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

The euro resumed its fall on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zones stimulus programme. Germanys highest court on Tuesday ga...

Combating Covid-19: Howrah Municipal Corporation collects 124 samples in single day

The Howrah Municipal Corporation workers on Wednesday carried out the Covid-19 testing in the city and collected 124 samples in three hours. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the corporation has covered the Jogmaya B...

Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases in fifth straight day of decline

Japans capital of Tokyo reported 38 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, Jiji news agency said, marking a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new infections.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency t...

Stung by virus, long-haul carrier Qatar Airways cuts jobs

Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it will lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic largely has grounded the global aviation industry. The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020