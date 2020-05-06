Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB, Pakistan finalise USD 305 million emergency COVID-19 loan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:53 IST
ADB, Pakistan finalise USD 305 million emergency COVID-19 loan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ADB and cash-strapped Pakistan have finalized a USD 305 million emergency COVID-19 loan to help the country buy medical equipment and disburse money to poor women, according to a media report on Wednesday. The Asian Development Bank will extend the loan on commercial terms, The Express Tribune reported.

Last month, Pakistan had received an emergency loan of USD 1.39 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and aid of USD 200 million from the World Bank (WB). While the IMF loan was to boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the WB aid focused on supporting preparedness and emergency response in the health sector.

Explaining the need for the ADB loan, Pakistan's Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan told The Express Tribune that the government was looking at ways to assist those who were directly hit by the virus but could not till now apply for financial help. Pakistan had sent the official loan request to the ADB in March. The USD 305 million packages will be combined under the Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (NEPRP) for COVID-19 which is under the Planning Commission.

The NEPRP is worth USD 588 million, which includes a USD 238 million World Bank loan. Out of the USD 305 million loans, USD 200 million is for social protection for vulnerable sections cash transfers and unconditional cash transfer installments and USD 105 million for health emergencies like maintaining stores.

The novel coronavirus which first surfaced in China's Wuhan city has claimed over 250,000 lives and infected 3.6 million people across the world. In Pakistan, the virus has killed 526 people with 22,413 confirmed infections.

The virus has also adversely hit the country's economy. On Tuesday, Pakistan requested the members of G-20 nations for debt relief with a commitment of not contracting new non-concessional loans except those allowed under the IMF and World Bank guidelines. The country's foreign currency reserves had dropped to a four-month low at USD 10.97 billion on April 10, 2020.

The reserves had partly depleted due to capital pullout worth around USD 2.69 billion by short-term foreign investors from Pakistan's debt market over the past five to six weeks.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

PSG makes a donation to Action Against Hunger

Paris Saint-Germain has donated 100,000 euros 108,000 to the Action Against Hunger charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The money provides charity workers helping those at risk with protective equipment such as surgical masks, goggles, gl...

Intensive farming may increase risk of epidemics, scientists warn

Intensive farming techniques have led to a common antibiotic-resistant pathogen to become capable of infecting both cattle and humans, according to a study which suggests the need to check agriculture practices for such outbreaks. The scien...

EPFO allows employers to register digital signatures via e-mail

Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday&#160;allowed employers to register their digital signatures online through e-mail, in view of the lockdown to combat COVID-19, according to a labour ministry statement. Currently, authorised persons of...

Birlas to challenge Harsh Lodha's reinstatement as director in MP Birla Group firms

The Birla family, which has been in a 16-year-old legal battle with the Lodhas to wrest control of the Rs 5,000-crore Birla Estate, has decided to challenge the reinstatement of Harsh Vardhan Lodha as a director in MP Birla Group companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020