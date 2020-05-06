Left Menu
Development News Edition

China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:01 IST
China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@pid_gov)

China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" he claimed to have to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and said he has no evidence to back up his claims. On May 3, Pompeo said that the US has "enormous evidence" to show that the coronavirus began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Beijing has refused to give international scientists access to learn what happened.

"He (Pompeo) said 'enormous evidence'. Then show us," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here. "Pompeo cannot present any evidence because he does not have any," Hua said. "This matter should be handled by scientists and professionals instead of politicians out of their domestic political need".

She said the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the US has not presented any evidence to it so far to back up its claims. "On the issue of the origin of coronavirus, people have different opinions. I think tracing the origin is a very serious matter. That should be researched by scientists and professionals," she said.

"Almost all top scientists, including those in the US, believe that this virus came from nature, not man-made and there is no possibility that it was leaked from a lab," said. "The WHO officials also said all the evidence showed that the virus is not man-made", she said.

Hua also said all countries must examine the reports that the cases of COVID-19 were reported in some countries in September and December last year. She said recent reports said coronavirus cases were reported in the US in October last year. Reports from France spoke of a coronavirus case detected from a patient in December last year, Hua said.

In the light of this "all countries must re-examine the cases emerged in 2019", she said. She also challenged Pompeo to show evidence to prove his charge that the viruses in the past originated from labs in China.

"Exactly when, where, and which lab in China got such failures," she asked and called for an investigation into US' use of bacterial weapons in the past. "The US used bacterial weapons in the Korean war and Agent Orange in the Vietnam war. In the recent decade, the US is blocking the protocol regime to the biological weapons convention", she said.

Noting that the US CDC last year suspended research on pathogens at the army lab, she said, "They have been silent on their purposes and safety. So, we hope the US can act in a responsible manner and respond to international calls to accept investigations and respond to concerns." The novel coronavirus has so far killed over 2.5 lakh people and infected more than 3.6 million globally.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate advisers point Britain towards path to green recovery

Britain should use its economic stimulus measures to speed a shift away from fossil fuels, including by helping people work remotely and make their homes greener in a post-pandemic world, state-appointed climate advisers said on Wednesday. ...

Premier League clubs yet to settle on protocols

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says Premier League clubs have yet to settle on protocols to ensure a safe return to playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The league is trying to find a way to resume in June but group pract...

Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes

A cancer patient in Rajasthans Jalore was left frustrated after being issued a permit that allowed him to travel to Ahmedabad for treatment while stating that he cannot come back. The matter was sorted out after the patients family appro...

Investing in future learning, reskilling top priority for corporates: Study

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major changes in the employment landscape, investing in future learning and reskilling is a top priority for corporates as they are willing to transform the workforce for a new world ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020