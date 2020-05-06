Kremlin says U.S. moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysis

Kremlin says U.S. moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysisReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:00 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analyzed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law.
The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- International Space Station
- NASA
- Russia
ALSO READ
Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
Trump says will sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US
Trump wants to use oil crash to fill national stockpile
Build supply chains here: Trump on COVID-19 lesson