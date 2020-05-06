Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, Balkans leaders to reaffirm ties amid virus crisis

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:36 IST
EU, Balkans leaders to reaffirm ties amid virus crisis

European Union and Balkans leaders are holding talks later Wednesday aimed at reassuring six countries in the volatile region that the EU remains their most important partner, particularly as the coronavirus ravages world economies. Amid delays over the start of EU membership talks for Albania and North Macedonia, lingering tensions between Serbia and its former territory of Kosovo, and a perception that the EU was slow to help its Balkans partners cope with the virus, concern has mounted that Russia and China might take advantage.

The summit, starting at around 1430 GMT (10:30 a.m. EDT), had been billed as a highly symbolic event to be held in Croatia, which became an EU-Balkans success story when it joined the bloc in 2013. The country currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency until June 30. Now, the summit will be held by video conference.

The talks will include leaders from countries called the “Balkan six:” Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. With the coronavirus the focus of concern, any official talks about EU enlargement are now off the table.

Instead, the EU will want to herald a “new phase of close cooperation” in light of the coronavirus, according to an organizational note released in Brussels. An EU economic support package planned before the crisis is gone too, but European leaders will want to focus on 3.3 billion euros (USD 3.6 billion) in emergency coronavirus funding that it previously granted the six as it looks to burnish its credentials as a far more worthy partner to the region than Russia.

The Balkans six will be invited to affirm their European ambitions and recommit to democratic, political and economic reforms. In a written statement to The Associated Press, North Macedonia's Prime minister Oliver Spasovski acknowledged that that the coronavirus has raised “unforeseen challenges” for all.

“But it also brought something positive - it clearly showed that the European continent has a common destiny. The way we are dealing with the epidemic has shown that we share the same administrative, culture and other practices,” he wrote..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Goa: Omani cricketer gets bail in attempt to murder case

A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Omani cricketer Badal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife and injuring her in Goa. Singh 32 has been living at Cuncolim village in South Goa with his family.Additional sessio...

Stranded Bihar migrants in Ghazipur fish mandi seek to return home

By Ajit K Jha Amid the lockdown, Delhis Ghazipur fish mandi is witnessing a huge slump in sales and with no source of earning left, the stranded migrants of Bihar working here are trying to seek help to rush back home.A migrant worker, Akht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020