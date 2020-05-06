Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confirmed coronavirus cases increase by 42% in Africa in last week

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:59 IST
Confirmed coronavirus cases increase by 42% in Africa in last week

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has shot up 42 per cent in the week ending Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The number of cases is expected to surpass 50,000 later Wednesday, and the number of deaths could top 2,000. All but one of Africa's 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has reported virus cases.

The World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the pandemic. Severe shortages of testing kits mean the number of actual cases across the continent is unknown. In Somalia, aid groups are warning that the number of virus cases is far higher than the 835 reported. The country has one of the world's weakest health systems. Twelve African nations now have more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: BDO suspended for dereliction of duty

A block development officer BDO from Jalna district in Maharashtra has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, an official said on Wednesday. The BDO, Sanjay Patil, was posted at Pancha...

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Ad...

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020