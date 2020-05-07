Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead, over 100 hospitalized after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in south India

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 09:01 IST
Six dead, over 100 hospitalized after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in south India

At least six people are dead after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a local government official said on Thursday.

More than 120 people from villages in the Visakhapatnam district have been taken to hospitals following a suspected leak of styrene gas at the plant, the official told Reuters. At least three surrounding villages were being evacuated, he said.

"We expect it to take at least an hour to complete evacuation of these villages," the official added. There is a gas leakage identified at LG Polymers facility, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said in a tweet, as it requested citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders, ambulances at the spot. Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the images.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

CONCACAF chief eyes World Cup qualifying overhaul

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani said the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic would likely force changes to the structure of the regions qualifying competition for the 2022 World Cup. In an interview with Canadas Onesoccer.com we...

First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh: Official.

First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh Official....

Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while U.S. bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.Beijing rep...

Alert Level 2 to see more activity open up in NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesnt bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Every alert level to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020