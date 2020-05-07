Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holiday Inn-owner pins hopes on China recovery as virus hits room revenue

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:16 IST
Holiday Inn-owner pins hopes on China recovery as virus hits room revenue
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Thursday it was seeing signs of recovery in some markets as it tightened up on safety and cleaning procedures following an 80% plunge in average room revenue in April. Chief Executive Keith Barr said the coronavirus crisis was the biggest challenge the hotel industry has ever faced and the company said it was cleaning all public areas rigorously every 1-2 hours in a bid to reclaim customer confidence.

The Crowne Plaza, Regent, and Hualuxe operator is hopeful of a recovery in China, Australia, and New Zealand, where the virus is well-contained, as around 95% of its demand is domestically driven. IHG said occupancy levels in Greater China were running in the mid-20% range, up from around 5% in mid-February. It now has 10 hotels open in China, compared to a peak of 178 closures earlier.

It expects its domestic business to bounce back first, particularly in the United States, where only around 10% of its estate is closed. "We are less exposed to large group meetings and events, which tends to be the first to fall away and the last to recover in a recessionary environment," Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson told analysts on a conference call.

IHG shares, which have fallen around 34% this year, were up 3.3% at 3545 pence by 1106 GMT. Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with billions of dollars in business trips and holidays canceled as countries impose sweeping restrictions.

IHG said around 15% of its estate was closed by April-end, with half its hotels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa shut. It expects to open hotels as lockdown measures are eased in different countries. "The group is suffering and until the lockdowns are eased, the pain is likely to continue. It has access to $2 billion in liquidity, so from that point of view, it is in good shape," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

IHG, which also secured an extension on a $1.28 billion facility until 2023, estimates the $2 billion to provide at least 18 months of headroom. It has waived cancellation fees and created book now pay later options for the rest of 2020.

IHG said the occupancy levels dropped to historic lows in March and April, with first-quarter global RevPAR slumping 25%. Earlier this year, it raised 600 million pounds from Bank of England loans under the government's coronavirus aid scheme and announced $150 million in cost cuts.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemicRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020