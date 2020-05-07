Nepal police fire in air after group of Indians forcibly cross border: Report

Security forces in Nepal on Thursday fired in the air after some Indian nationals allegedly tried to forcibly enter into the Nepalese territory despite the coronavirus lockdown and pelted stones when they were stopped in a border area in southern Nepal, according to a media report. Two vehicles with Indian number plates entered Kabahigath area of Bara district near the Nepal-India border despite the lockdown, but they were stopped at a checkpoint, a local TV channel reported.

After failing to enter Nepal, they pelted stones on the police checkpoint, the report said. The Armed Police Force (APF) opened fired to disperse them and sent them back to the Indian side, police officials were quoted as saying.