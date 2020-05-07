FaZe Clan's Dubs confirms 30-day Fortnite ban

Daniel "Dubs" Walsh confirmed he's been handed a 30-day suspension from Fortnite competition. Epic Games put the ban on the FaZe Clan player after reviewing video and concluding Dubs colluded with another player.

According to reports, Dubs' action took place last Friday in the Solo Cash Cup. He is alleged to have teamed with "Waffles" to try to squash other competitors who landed in their area. On Wednesday, he took to video, and in a live stream, defended his actions and said no collusion took place.

"I've been landing here [at the Rig] and doing this exact loot path for two months, just scrimming," Dubs said. "I land the same building every game, do the same loot path, same rotations, every game. I scout for Tina, get the key card, and go to the Vault." Dubs said that while he found the situation "frustrating," he would not fight the suspension.

It was his second suspension on the year. FaZe Clan announced in late February that he had been suspended indefinitely after using a racist slur during another player's stream.

"FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech," a team statement read. "It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community." FaZe Clan also required all team members to go through sensitivity training, and Dubs acknowledged in lengthy comments posted to social media in April that it made an impact.

"I would like to convey how deeply sorry I am to everyone that I hurt through the unjustifiable language that I recently used," he wrote. "There are no words to describe the extent of how truly sorry I am. I want you all to know that I have taken time to think about how impactful my words and actions are and that they are all a reflection of myself." --Field Level Media