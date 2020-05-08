US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans

US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are MexicansPTI | Swanton | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 01:40 IST
The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, and a growing portion are Mexican citizens, according to federal data. One Mexican man who crossed illegally to work on a Vermont dairy farm said it was easier than trying the southern border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics obtained by The Associated Press after a public records request provide new detail on what was apparent anecdotally: Along the border from Maine to Washington, 446 of the 1,586 illegal crossers apprehended in the 2019 fiscal year were Mexican, or 28%. That's up from 20 of 558, or just 3.6%, in 2016. The numbers also increased for Romanians — many identified as ethnic Roma — and other nationalities, such as Haitians and Indians. Those tallies don't include apprehensions for reasons other than illegal crossings, such as overstaying visas.
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury mulls coronavirus loan to force Postal Service rate changes -Washington Post
2020 NFL Draft: Washington Redskins preview
Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review
U.S. House panel seeks details on agency's talks over Washington Trump hotel
UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms