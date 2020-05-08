Entertainment News Roundup: TV stars make UK lockdown dramas; Musicals out, one-man plays in and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

TV stars make UK lockdown dramas with help of family, technology

While most drama productions around world have stopped shooting during the coronavirus pandemic, a team in Britain headed by Oscar nominee Jeff Pope filmed a series of four short stories for television that are already being aired. "Isolation Stories" are currently running on free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV and deal with different aspects of life under lockdown.

Musicals out, one-man plays in: Broadway gets creative waiting for show to go on

Television can fake it, movie audiences can wear masks, but a live theatre performance like "Romeo and Juliet" needs real actors kissing and fighting rivals in front of real people. Theatre, especially large-scale musicals and romantic dramas on Broadway and in London's West End, faces unique challenges in coming back during the coronavirus outbreak even as shutdowns and restrictions are beginning to ease around the world.

Disney tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland

Walt Disney Co. will kick off its strategy next week to begin restoring its lucrative parks business that has suffered $1 billion in lost profits from the coronavirus-led shutdown. Disney said on Tuesday it will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland park on May 11 but severely limit the number of guests and enforce strict social distancing measures on rides and in restaurants.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa grapples with steamy soaps in social-distancing era

Some of the top creative minds at Mexican broadcaster Televisa are puzzling over an unexpected challenge: crafting their signature soap operas without a single love scene, or even a tender kiss. As cases of coronavirus mounted in Mexico, producers were forced to scratch physical contact from their typically steamy telenovelas. Then the cameras stopped rolling altogether.

Men's Milan Fashion Week slips to July in digital-only format due to coronavirus

The Men's Milan Fashion Week set for June will be postponed to mid-July and presented in purely digital format with photos and video to avoid the risk of coronavirus contagion, Italy's national fashion chamber said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 crisis first hit China - a major market for luxury goods - late last year before spreading around the world, leading to lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease.The fashion industry has been hard hit by coronavirus-induced closures of shops and the halt to international travel.

Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerizing tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success.

Paris to hold men's fashion week in virtual format July 9-13: statement

Paris will hold a men's fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organizers said on Wednesday. "This event will be structured around a dedicated platform," the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement. "Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video."

Steve Carell? Real U.S. Space Force chief wanted Bruce Willis to play him

The real chief of the U.S. Space Force said on Wednesday he had hoped actor Bruce Willis would have played him on the upcoming Netflix show lampooning the military's newest branch of service - instead of comic actor Steve Carell. But he jokingly offered "The Office" actor some constructive criticism.