Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber sees ride business up from coronavirus lows in some U.S. markets

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:37 IST
Uber sees ride business up from coronavirus lows in some U.S. markets

Uber Technologies Inc ride service bookings rose last week and the company expects a coronavirus-related slowdown will delay the goal of becoming profitable by a matter of quarters, not years, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on Thursday. He spoke after Uber reported it had seen encouraging signs in markets hit by the pandemic and posted a 14% rise in revenue for the first quarter, supported by its Uber Eats food-delivery business.

Shares of Uber rose 3.8% in after-hours trading. The stock gained 11% during regular trade on stronger-than-expected results by smaller ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc, which reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. Silicon Valley-based Uber overall posted a $2.9 billion loss in the first quarter. The loss includes a $2.1 billion pretax writedown of the value of some of Uber's minority investments.

Excluding the $2.1 billion of writedowns, Uber reported a loss of 64 cents per share, compared with Wall Street analysts' expectations of an 88-cent loss, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Uber had originally promised to be profitable on an adjusted basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of this year, but withdrew its full-year guidance on April 16, citing the uncertainty surrounding the global virus outbreak.

The company on Thursday reported a $612 million adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter. It recorded $3.54 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year, roughly in line with an average analyst estimate for $3.51 billion by Refinitiv.

Khosrowshahi told analysts on a conference call that ride bookings in the United States rose last week on a weekly basis, adding that the goal of profitability would be delayed by a matter of quarters. In large cities in Georgia and Texas, U.S. states that have reopened parts of their economy in recent weeks, trips are up around 45% from their low point in April, Uber said.

Revenue at Uber's ride-hailing business, which contributes the bulk of the company's revenue, increased 2% on a yearly basis, but dropped more than 18% from the prior quarter. Revenue from restaurant food deliveries rose by more than 11% on a quarterly basis, but yearly revenue growth at the unit decelerated significantly from the previous quarter. Nearly two-thirds of Uber's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada, where authorities began ordering people to stay indoors in the middle of March.

Uber's competitor, Lyft, on Wednesday reported a surprise 23% jump in revenue and said strict cost-cutting measures ensured it remained on a "path to profitability." Lyft shares surged more than 20% on Thursday.

Unlike Lyft, whose sole focus is transporting people and which operates only in the United States and parts of Canada, Uber's business is global. Some European and Asian countries enacted virus-related curbs earlier in the quarter. Uber's food delivery business has traditionally been a drag on the company's bottom line due to heavy spending on customer promotions and driver incentives.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libyan official: 5 killed, dozens wounds in Tripoli shelling

Artillery shelling by Libyas eastern-based forces killed five civilians and wounded dozens in the capital, Tripoli, an official with the countrys U.N.-supported government said Thursday. It was the latest attack on Tripoli by the eastern fo...

Zimbabwe opposition boycotts parliament after members dismissed

Zimbabwes main opposition party on Thursday boycotted parliamentary proceedings to protest against the dismissal of four of its legislators at the behest of a faction opposed to the party leadership. On March 31, the countrys Supreme Court ...

N.Korea says recent S.Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction -KCNA

North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to Chinas Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that countrys success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported ...

U.S. wants to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn, who admitted lying to FBI

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from the Republican president and his political allies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020