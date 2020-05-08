Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour's five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike along the Pakistan-Iran border on May 21, 2016, purchased the properties, including plots and houses, in Karachi using fake identities, Dawn newspaper reported.

He had assumed the leadership of the Taliban in July 2015, replacing its founder and the one-eyed reclusive long-time spiritual head Mullah Mohammad Omar who died in 2013. Islamabad-headquartered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the country's border control, a criminal investigation, counter-intelligence, and security agency, had booked him under the stringent Anti-Terrorism Act among other provisions.

The revelation of the properties was made in a report submitted by the FIA to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)-II in July last year over a probe into a case relating to the alleged fundraising by Mansour and his accomplices through the purchase of properties on forged identities, sources told the newspaper. Since January, the court has been directing the investigation officer (IO) to complete the process of attachment of Mansour's properties and proclamation of his two alleged absconding accomplices Akhtar Mohammad and Amaar.

On April 24, the court ordered a Nazir (a court official) to take over the properties of Mullah Mansour after the IO submitted a report on the completion of the attachment process of the properties by the FIA. The court ordered the Nazir to auction those properties and get advertisements published in newspapers.

When the matter came up before the ATC-II judge recently, the Nazir filed a report on the seizure of the properties owned by Mansour on behalf of the court. The judge has scheduled a hearing in the case from June 11.

During a previous hearing, the IO informed the court that the FIA had unearthed five properties purchased by the Taliban leader before his death. The estimated value of the properties is Rs 3.2 crore.

The court has already called for reports from the commissioners of Peshawar and Quetta on the process of the proclamation of Mansour's alleged absconding accomplices and attachment of their properties, the paper added. In 2016, US President Barack Obama confirmed that Mansour was killed in the US drone strike in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, hailing his death as an "important milestone" in efforts to bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan.

He was issued a Pakistani national identity card in 2005, according to reports in 2016.