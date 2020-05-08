Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:17 IST
Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour's five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike along the Pakistan-Iran border on May 21, 2016, purchased the properties, including plots and houses, in Karachi using fake identities, Dawn newspaper reported.

He had assumed the leadership of the Taliban in July 2015, replacing its founder and the one-eyed reclusive long-time spiritual head Mullah Mohammad Omar who died in 2013. Islamabad-headquartered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the country's border control, a criminal investigation, counter-intelligence, and security agency, had booked him under the stringent Anti-Terrorism Act among other provisions.

The revelation of the properties was made in a report submitted by the FIA to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)-II in July last year over a probe into a case relating to the alleged fundraising by Mansour and his accomplices through the purchase of properties on forged identities, sources told the newspaper. Since January, the court has been directing the investigation officer (IO) to complete the process of attachment of Mansour's properties and proclamation of his two alleged absconding accomplices Akhtar Mohammad and Amaar.

On April 24, the court ordered a Nazir (a court official) to take over the properties of Mullah Mansour after the IO submitted a report on the completion of the attachment process of the properties by the FIA. The court ordered the Nazir to auction those properties and get advertisements published in newspapers.

When the matter came up before the ATC-II judge recently, the Nazir filed a report on the seizure of the properties owned by Mansour on behalf of the court. The judge has scheduled a hearing in the case from June 11.

During a previous hearing, the IO informed the court that the FIA had unearthed five properties purchased by the Taliban leader before his death. The estimated value of the properties is Rs 3.2 crore.

The court has already called for reports from the commissioners of Peshawar and Quetta on the process of the proclamation of Mansour's alleged absconding accomplices and attachment of their properties, the paper added. In 2016, US President Barack Obama confirmed that Mansour was killed in the US drone strike in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, hailing his death as an "important milestone" in efforts to bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan.

He was issued a Pakistani national identity card in 2005, according to reports in 2016.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF Mig-29 aircraft near Jalandhar meets with accident

On 08 May 20, at 1045h, one Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the ...

Austere celebrations in Tripura on Tagore's birth anniversary, CM pays floral tribute

The 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore in Tripura on Friday were an austere affair due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state. The ocassion is usually celebrated with various cultural pro...

PIL in HC seeks free laptop, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a PIL seeking directions to them to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor kids so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 loc...

COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient has died due to comorbidity, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, here on Friday. We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS that a COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020