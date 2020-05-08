Moscow and Washington to resume strategic stability talks soon -RIA cites deputy foreign minister

Moscow and Washington to resume strategic stability talks soon -RIA cites deputy foreign ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:03 IST
Russia and the United States will soon resume talks on strategic stability, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed his desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Donald Trump
- Vladimir Putin
- China
ALSO READ
Putin's problems mount as coronavirus hits Russian economy
Russia's new coronavirus cases fall for third day running as total passes 62,000
Coronavirus cases in Russia fall for third day, Kremlin says situation still tense
Journalists at prominent Russian business newspaper complain of pro-Kremlin censorship
Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from US, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia