Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey charges seven people over Ghosn escape - lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:50 IST
Turkey charges seven people over Ghosn escape - lawyer

Turkish prosecutors have prepared an indictment charging seven people, including four pilots, over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape via Istanbul to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a lawyer for one of the suspects said on Friday. The lawyer said the indictment, accepted by an Istanbul court late on Thursday, formally charged the four pilots and a company executive with "migrant smuggling", a crime carrying a maximum sentence of eight years in jail.

Two flight attendants were charged with failing to report a crime, which can carry a jail sentence of up to one year, lawyer Mehmet Fatih Danaci told Reuters. The prosecutors' office did not immediately comment.

Turkish police detained the suspects on Jan. 2 and an interior ministry official was cited at the time as saying Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor his exit were registered. The following day, Turkish private jet operator MNG Jet said the former Nissan boss had used two of its planes illegally in his escape from Japan, with an employee falsifying lease records to exclude his name from the documents.

At the time, MNG Jet said it had filed a criminal complaint over the incident. There was no immediate comment from the company on the preparation of the indictment. Ghosn has said he fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes, which he denies.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid ruins of a Syrian town, Ramadan meal reunites a community

Amid mounds of rubble and the ruins of buildings destroyed during nearly a decade of war, a Ramadan iftar meal has reunited a community in northwestern Syria.Dozens of men and children sat out on a long line of blankets on the ground in the...

Soccer-Player performance may suffer behind closed doors, says Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov fears the performance of some players could suffer in the absence of spectators and a normal atmosphere at stadiums. A number of soccer leagues around the globe will resume after the COVID-1...

Karnataka govt should demand economic package of Rs 50,000 crore from centre: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the state government to demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the centre to deal with the coronavirus crisis. CMofKarnataka sho...

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020