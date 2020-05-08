Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Jordan's first Air Jordans up for auction at Sotheby's

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:30 IST
Michael Jordan's first Air Jordans up for auction at Sotheby's
Michael Jordan (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

An autographed and well-worn pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan's Nike shoes hit the auction block at Sotheby's on Friday, in a celebrity-infused test of the market for sneakers as highly-prized collectibles. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first-ever signature sneakers, are expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the online auction that closes on May 17, Sotheby's in New York said.

Sotheby's, better known for selling multimillion-dollar art, last year held its first auction dedicated entirely to sneakers. It set a new world record of $437,500 for a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes, known as the "Moon Shoe." The white, black and red Air Jordan 1 sneakers up for auction on Friday have red laces, are signed by Jordan, and show frequent wear by the former Chicago Bulls player. Like most of Jordan's basketball shoes, they are a mismatched pair in a size 13 (left) and size 13.5 (right), Sotheby's said.

The shoes are being sold by collector Jordan Geller, founder of the sneaker museum Shoezeum, where they were previously on display in Las Vegas. They were the "crown jewel" of the museum, drawing fans and collectors from all over the world, according to Geller. The auction coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan brand and the screening of the last episode of the 10-part ESPN television documentary "The Last Dance" about the Chicago Bulls and Jordan.

"With all the excitement surrounding Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance,' my wife and I decided that it's time to let the shoes find a new home," Geller said in a statement.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five substitutions per team to be allowed on temporary basis

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday. The change ...

Vande Bharat Mission: AI repatriation flight brings 234 Indians from Singapore

An Air India flight brought home 234 Indian nationals from Singapore on Friday as part of the governments Vande Bharat Mission, a senior airline official said. The Boeing-787 landed at the Delhi airport around 1145 am, the official said.In ...

Virus could kill 190,000 Africans and 'smolder' in continent

An estimated 190,000 people in Africa could die of COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic and the disease could smolder across the continent for years, the World Health Organisation has warned. As many as 44 million of the continents 1....

Irish unemployment hits record 28% in wake of coronavirus

Irelands unemployment rate shot up to 28.2 at the end of April including those receiving emergency jobless benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highest rate on record, and up from just 4.8 two months ago, the statistics office said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020