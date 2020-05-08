Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican cardinal in new row over virus "pretext" petition

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:48 IST
Vatican cardinal in new row over virus "pretext" petition

A petition signed by some conservative Catholics claiming the coronavirus is an overhyped “pretext" to deprive the faithful of Mass and impose a new world order has run into a bit of a hitch. The highest-ranking signatory, Cardinal Robert Sarah, head of the Vatican's liturgy office, claims he never signed the petition.

But the archbishop who spearheaded it said Friday that Sarah was fully on board, and he has the recorded phone conversations to prove it. Thus Sarah, the Ghanaian-born hero to the Catholic right-wing, has landed in another he-said-he-said controversy, following the polemics over a book he penned with retired Pope Benedict XVI on priestly celibacy that created a huge firestorm earlier this year.

The virus petition, signed mostly by Italian clergy, academics and journalists, is the latest initiative by conservative believers from a variety of faiths to frame COVID-19 lockdowns as an assault on religious liberty, a threat to the global economy and a conspiracy to separate families. It was issued Thursday, the same day the Italian government and bishops conference reached an agreement to resume Masses starting May 18, with strict security protocols in place, after a two-month shutdown.

The petition says the virus emergency is a “pretext” by unnamed actors to manipulate and control people through panic and deprive them of their fundamental freedoms, including freedom of worship. It warns that measures to impose contact-tracing devices, require vaccinations and “criminalise” contact between grandparents and grandchildren is “a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.” It is the latest manifesto from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former Holy See diplomat who achieved notoriety with his 2018 j'accuse of a high-level Vatican cover-up of sex abuse and has gone on to opine — negatively — on everything from the Vatican's China policy to Pope Francis' outreach to Muslims and his Amazon synod.

Aside from Sarah and Vigano, the prominent signatories include three other conservative cardinals who have been critical of Francis' papacy, including the ousted prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, and the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen. It's the latest firestorm that has at its center both Sarah and Vigano, the retired Holy See diplomat who threw Francis' papacy upside down with his 2018 claims of a two-decade cover-up of disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Francis defrocked McCarrick after a Vatican investigation found he sexually abused adult seminarians and minors. The Vatican still hasn't released its promised report into Vigano's allegations. Sarah, meanwhile, grabbed headlines in January when he released a book with Benedict as co-author asserting the necessity of keeping the Catholic priesthood celibate.

It created a ruckus because it implied that the retired pope was trying to influence the ruling one, who at that very time was weighing whether to allow married priests in the Amazon, to relieve a priest shortage. As in the petition back-and-forth over who agreed to what, Benedict's secretary insisted the retired pope never agreed to be co-author and asked that his name be removed from future editions of the book as an author.

Seeking to clear his name and show Benedict was indeed on board, Sarah provided contemporaneous notes of his dealings with the retired pope. It's a similar tactic to the one Vigano is now using to show that Sarah was indeed on board with the virus petition despite his claims to the contrary.

Sarah tweeted Thursday that while he might “share some questions or preoccupations” about fundamental freedoms raised by the petition, he didn't sign it, and shouldn't, given his role as a Vatican official. In a statement Friday, Vigano made clear Sarah had indeed signed on, but said he would act “profoundly charitably" toward the cardinal and forgive him “for the grave crime he committed against the truth and myself." He then proceeded to give a time-stamped chronology of his communications with the cardinal, saying he had the duty to issue a “fraternal correction" to set the record straight.

He quoted Sarah as telling him May 4: “I give my consent to put my name on it because it's a fight we have to conduct together, not just for the Catholic Church but all humanity.”.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Polymers factory should not be allowed to reopen at present location under any circumstance: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that LG Polymers factory at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam should not be allowed to reopen at its present location under any circumstances c...

Defamation cases have become tool to intimidate media,says HC

The Madras High Court has observed that defamation cases have become tool of intimidation by some powerful politicians and corporates and has quashed such proceedings against two journalists and an Engish daily. Justice G R Swaminathan, who...

Another CISF official dies of coronavirus; cases climb to over 530 in five paramilitary forces

A CISF official died of coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the death toll in the five paramilitary forces tasked with internal security to five, as the active COVID-19 cases climbed to over 530, officials said. The Assistant Sub Inspec...

Home chefs log onto Google for samosa, jalebis, pani puri recipes

With neighbourhood mithai shops shut because of COVID-19 lockdown, people have donned the chefs hat to make samosas, momos, jalebis and even golgappas at home with the help of the Internet. According to Google search trends, recipe relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020