Rajnath Singh speaks to Japanese counterpart, discusses ways to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discussed ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Spoke on phone to Japan's Defence Minister, Mr @konotaromp about the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 spread. We discussed ways to fight against this pandemic through cooperation. We have agreed to work together in this global fight against the menace of Coronavirus," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet.

A Defence Ministry release said the two Defence Ministers had discussions on their "respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic." "Rajnath Singh informed Kono Taro on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. They also agreed that India - Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges," the release read.

Both the leaders also conveyed their "commitment" to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India - Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This comes a day after the External Affairs Minister (EAM) held a conversation with his counterpart in Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the leaders had jointly-expressed their appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories and agreed to continue such coordination. (ANI)