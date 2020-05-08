Gridlock in Group B standings at Road to Rio - CIS

All six teams in Group B boast identical 2-2 records after Friday's action in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Hard Legion Esports, Syman Gaming and ESPADA created the logjam with victories on Friday.

Hard Legion Esports posted a 2-1 win over Virtus.pro, sandwiching a 16-13 win on Overpass and a 16-9 win on Train around a 16-13 loss on Inferno. Syman Gaming also alternated maps in their 2-1 win against Natus Vincere, winning 16-4 on Overpass and 16-12 on Train and losing 16-14 on Dust II. ESPADA swept pro100 with a 16-10 win on Train and a 16-14 decision on Dust II. Group B will be settled by Sunday's final round-robin matches: Hard Legion vs. Na'Vi, ESPADA vs. VP, and pro-100 vs. Syman.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

Group A concludes with three matches on Saturday: forZE vs. Gambit Youngsters

Team Unique vs. Nemiga Gaming Winstrike Team vs. Team Spirit

ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS standings through Friday, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. Team Spirit, 4-0, +53 2. Winstrike Team, 3-1, +28

T3. Nemiga Gaming, 2-2, +13 T3. forZe, 2-2, 0

5. Gambit Youngsters, 1-3, -19 6. Team Unique, 0-4, -75

Group B T1. Virtus.pro, 2-2, +14

T1. ESPADA, 2-2, +11 T1. Natus Vincere, 2-2, +7

T1. Syman Gaming, 2-2, 0 T1. pro100, 2-2, -6

T1. Hard Legion Esports, 2-2, -26 --Field Level Media