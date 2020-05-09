Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuela's chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicolás Maduro from power. Tarek William Saab said Venezuela will seek the capture of Jordan Goudreau, a military veteran who has claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, two U.S.-based advisers to opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

"They are living in impunity," Saab said. "In tranquility over there." US law enforcement is investigating Goudreau, though it remains unclear if he will charged. President Donald Trump does not recognize Maduro's government, making it highly unlikely that his administration would accept any extradition request. The Trump administration has denied all responsibility in the armed raid, which resulted in the arrests of two Americans, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were purportedly hired by Goudreau's private firm to participate in the failed assault.

In an interview with Fox News Channel Friday, Trump said he "didn't know too much" about the attack and again denied any U.S. government involvement. "It wasn't led by Gen. George Washington, obviously," he said. "This was not a good attack." Venezuelan authorities have been insisting that Trump's government was behind the plot, with Saab noting Friday that the U.S. had previously offered a USD 15 million bounty for Maduro's arrest, which he said opened the door for such attacks.