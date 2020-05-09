Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congressmen urge Pompeo to facilitate 'safe' relocation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan

Expressing concerns over the safety and security of religious minorities in Afghanistan, twenty-six US Congressmen have urged Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to take all available steps to facilitate the "safe and expeditious relocation" of members of the Sikh and Hindu communities trapped in the war-hit country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:44 IST
US Congressmen urge Pompeo to facilitate 'safe' relocation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan
USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Expressing concerns over the safety and security of religious minorities in Afghanistan, twenty-six US Congressmen have urged Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to take all available steps to facilitate the "safe and expeditious relocation" of members of the Sikh and Hindu communities trapped in the war-hit country.

In the letter dated May 4, Congressman John Garamendi, co-chair of Sikh Caucus, and twenty-five others stated that the Sikh community continues to be under "grave" threat from Islamic State terrorist attacks directed at Sikhs. "We write to express our deep concern about the safety of the vulnerable Sikh religious minority in Afghanistan, which continues to be under grave threat from Islamic State terrorist attacks directed at Sikhs... Once a thriving community of nearly 250,000 people, the Sikh and Hindu community in Afghanistan has endured years of discrimination and violence from extremists, and the community is now estimated to comprise fewer than 100 families across the country," the letter read.

"As such, we urge you (Pompeo) to take all available steps to facilitate the safe and expeditious relocation of members of the Sikh and Hindu religious minorities in Afghanistan," the letter read. The congressmen suggested Pompeo to consider referring people from religious minorities in Afghanistan to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) through Priority 1 embassy referrals.

"We understand that such referrals to the USRAP are generally used in small numbers andsituations of extreme danger, but we believe this situation is extremely grave and urgeyou to expand the use of this measure to save Afghan Sikhs and Hindus," the letter stated. The congressmen also recommended Pompeo to engage the other member countries in the International Religious Freedom Alliance to secure their support and involvement in helping to protect and safely relocate this vulnerable religious minority community from Afghanistan.

The congressmen said that they understand the travel restrictions due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and how the pandemic has led to the temporary suspension of admissions for most refugees. However, the congressmen said that they continue to raise the flag since the situation is 'urgent' for Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Harpreet Singh, Executive Director of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, and Pritpal Singh coordinator, American Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC), in a joint statement, hailed the congressmen for taking up the issue and much of the community is now seeking relocation outside of Afghanistan for their safety. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...

California first state to promise mail-in ballots to all 2020 voters

California on Friday became the first state to commit to sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the November election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard voter access and public safety. Governor Gavin Newsom s...

Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern Libyan forces of a central district of the Libyan capital that drew European Union condemnation.The ea...

Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they released three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. The move comes after the club drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft last month. Primarily a center at Michigan, Ruiz ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020